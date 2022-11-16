Bryan High’s Shy-Annes Dance Team members to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

You can watch the seniors in action Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. on NBC.
You can watch the seniors in action Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. on NBC.
By Caleb Britt
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High’s Shy-Anne’s Dance Team seniors are headed to New York City! The team was selected to be a part of the historic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The team qualified to be a part of the televised event after receiving the highest score for their Michael Jackson-inspired pom routine at a dance competition last year.

At the parade, the team will be performing to “Run Run Rudolph.” Dancer Kylie Mervish said it’s a high-energy routine with a lot of fun footwork and formation changes. This opportunity is a dream come true for Mervish, who hopes to inspire other young dancers.

“You can do amazing things like this and still be in high school,” Mervish said. “You don’t have to necessarily go to Broadway or be a Rockette or anything like that.”

Her teammate Itzury Silva started on the Shy-Annes as a non-experienced studio dancer and still can’t believe she gets to be a part of the parade. She said the team has made her fearless and a better leader. Like Mervish, she hopes to be a beacon of hope to aspiring dancers.

“I just want to inform all you young girls, never give up on your dreams and always, always go as far as you can and never give up,” Silva said.

Mervish and Silva hope performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade becomes a tradition for the team.

You can watch the seniors in action Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. on NBC.

