College Station voters approve ‘Fire Safety Improvement’ bond

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station is beginning to work on a new fire station and EMS services after voters overwhelmingly signed off in this year’s Midterm ballot at 69%.

The City of College Station put an $18 million “Fire Safety Improvement” bond on this year’s Midterm election ballot. Proposition A was a part of a package of bond propositions totaling $90.4 million.

The Fire Safety Improvement bond will improve emergency fire/EMS services on the south side of College Station. City officials say the last time they built a fire station was in 2012. Since then, our population has grown tremendously which has led to the need for services to increase by 83%. The south side was chosen to be the best pick for No.7 because of how much of a booming area it is.

Voters like Linda Godwin voted to approve the Fire Safety Improvement bond. She said as a long-time Brazos Valley resident, fire safety is something that has grown tremendously.

“Overall building has really exploded, apartment complexes are everywhere you turn. Beautiful homes,” said Godwin. “It just seems like we really do need and are in need of another fire station.”

Richard Mann, Chief of the College Station Fire Department, told KBTX the wheels are already in motion to deliver services to all residents of College Station, not just those who live in the south area of town.

“The population has increased by 34% since the last one was built in 2012,” said Chief Mann. “With people comes emergency. So, we are needing to expand to meet the needs of our community.”

Chief Mann said the new station will take some time to get up and running as there are a lot of factors like supply chain issues. Right now, they are still deciding on the best location for station No.7.

“We’re looking at different options. Making sure wherever we put this, it’s going to be something that serves our community for 30, 40, 50 years,” said Chief Mann.

Chief Mann said the response times throughout the system will be positively impacted when the project is done.

