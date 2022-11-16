Despite housing market slowdown, homeowners see rise in equity

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The housing market is slowing down, but for many prospective home buyers purchasing that dream home isn’t getting easier.

With mortgage rates currently at a 10-year high, many home buyers are having to hold off on purchasing a home, and homes that are available and for sale are sitting on the market longer.

According to data recently released by Attom, a property database, and real estate research company, homeowner equity continues to grow across the United States in the third quarter despite the market slowdown.

“Even though home price appreciation has slowed down dramatically in recent months, homeowners have continued to build equity,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at ATTOM. “And it appears that many of those homeowners have decided to stay where they are rather than purchase a new home, and are beginning to tap into that equity, as the number of home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) issued in the second quarter of 2022 rose by 43 percent from the prior year.”

Data also suggests that the percentage of mortgaged homes that were equity-rich in the third quarter of 2022 increased from 48.1 percent in the second quarter of 2022 and from 39.5 percent in the third quarter of 2021.

Bryan-College Station realtor Wendy Flynn says as more homes were being snapped up quickly last year buyers were able to secure favorable mortgage terms. She says as interest rates rise and the demand drops the market is seeing homeowners becoming equity rich which means they’re less likely to sell making it more difficult for prospective home buyers.

“homeowners have seen their property values increase significantly over the past two and a half years and so that has given them greater equity in their property,” said Flynn. “Especially if they have a low-interest loan maybe a 3 or 4 percent interest rate probably not going to sell their homes anytime soon, they’re going to hold on to that home, hold on to that low-interest rate and continue to build equity.”

Loan originators and processors since interest rates have increased there’s been a slight change in buyer confidence.

“People are reconsidering financing versus paying cash. I mean I know there are more cash buyers right now just because interest rates are higher,” said Jennifer Wolf, a loan originator with 1st Alliance Mortgage.

Wolf says there are signs of improvement most recently when interest rates dropped a whole percentage point overnight which hasn’t been seen in over a decade.

“Last week we had a little bit of relief but as far as the year 2022 we have seen the trend go upward almost four percent higher so where rates were sitting at three percent at the beginning of the year they’ve been at seven percent by the end of the summer,” Wolf said.

