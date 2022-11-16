First responders, residents welcome Milam County Deputy home after officer involved shooting

Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV was released from rehab facility after being shot twice responding to a call outside of Rockdale
Deputy Sam Ferguson IV was welcomed home with a police escort Wednesday afternoon and checked...
Deputy Sam Ferguson IV was welcomed home with a police escort Wednesday afternoon and checked out of a rehabilitation facility.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV was welcomed home with a police escort Wednesday afternoon after he checked out of a rehabilitation facility.

Ferguson was recovering from his injuries after being shot twice responding to a call outside of Rockdale in October. Ferguson serves as the department’s mental health deputy and was on a mental health-related call along with Central County Services when he was shot.

First responders and community members lined up to greet Ferguson as he made his way from Temple back into Milam County.

Milam County Sheriff’s office says there is no timeline for Ferguson on when he is able to return to work.

