First responders, residents welcome Milam County Deputy home after officer involved shooting

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV was welcomed home with a police escort Wednesday afternoon after he checked out of a rehabilitation facility.

Ferguson was recovering from his injuries after being shot twice responding to a call outside of Rockdale in October. Ferguson serves as the department’s mental health deputy and was on a mental health-related call along with Central County Services when he was shot.

First responders and community members lined up to greet Ferguson as he made his way from Temple back into Milam County.

Milam County Sheriff’s office says there is no timeline for Ferguson on when he is able to return to work.

