Get inspired this holiday season at 3rd annual Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek event

By Caleb Britt
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re wondering how you’ll decorate for the holidays or how you’ll take your current décor to the next level, the Woman’s Club of Bryan-College Station has an event for you.

The organization is hosting its third annual Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek event Wednesday and Thursday.

This is a two-day event to learn and get inspired by designers, florists, shop owners and Woman’s Club members who’ve curated holiday-focused tablescapes. The event helps the organization award scholarships to female high school seniors and give back to local charities.

The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or beforehand on Eventbrite or Facebook.

You can learn more about the event on BVTM Wednesday from 5 - 7 a.m.

