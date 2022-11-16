Health experts: Record-breaking flu cases months before peak expected

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Health experts are asking people to be aware of the flu this year after a record-high number of cases in Brazos County the past two months.

According to Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health District, 1,252 cases of the flu were reported in Brazos County in October, surpassing 489 in 2021 and 125 in 2020.

Parrish says this trend has only continued to grow in November.

“This is a concern for us. We’re barely halfway through the month and we’re predicted to exceed last month’s high,” she said. “We hope that this might be the peak. But if trends follow from what we’ve seen in years past, this is going to be a very bad flu season.”

Flu Cases Year 1,252 2022 489 2021 125 2020

Parrish says flu cases tend to peak in January or February. Health for All Medical Director, Nancy Dicky, says this is why they need people to start taking precautions in order to beat this trend early.

“Seriously get out the masks, get out the antibacterial, because if it’s this bad in November, it could be three times as bad in January,” Dicky said.

Many cases of the flu will be mild, but Dicky says there will be some that are not.

“If you get the flu, you could still have a serious case. And there will be people here in Bryan-College Station who die of the flu,” she said. “While it doesn’t sound as bad as polio or tetanus, it is an annual event that we can prepare for and do a great deal to prevent if we’ll just remember it is a serious disease.”

The health district has flu vaccines available. Anyone is eligible to receive these vaccines and insurance is not required. The clinic is open Monday through Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.