High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement

Blaze Barron, 18
Blaze Barron, 18(Brazos County Jail)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A high speed chase that reached over 100 mph ended in a crash that involved a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle.

Blaze Barron,18 , was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle on Tuesday. DPS says the teen reached speeds of 107 mph while he was traveling northbound on US 190. The trooper tried to pull Barron over but he continued speeding and took the Tabor Road exit.

During the chase, the suspect turned left during a stop light and “recklessly blew through multiple intersections,” court documents state.

The trooper followed Barron onto Old Hearne road. Speeding, the teenager didn’t see it was a dead-end road and crashed into a wooded area, causing the DPS vehicle to crash too.

Barron was arrested and taken into custody. He is being held in the Brazos county jail.

