Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in politics during father’s 2024 campaign

Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in politics as her father announces his 2024...
Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in politics as her father announces his 2024 presidential run.(Evan Vucci/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is once again running for president, but his daughter said she won’t be involved this time around.

Donald Trump filed the necessary paperwork to make a run for president in 2024 on Tuesday.

Shortly after the announcement, his daughter Ivanka Trump released a statement saying she would not be involved further in politics. She said she plans to support her father “outside of the political arena.”

Donald Trump addressed supporters Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach Florida.

“To make America glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Donald Trump said.

He is expected to face a crowded Republican field that could include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and even his former running mate Mike Pence.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as...
Brazos County detention officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
City leaders say that nestled next to Travis Park, Big Shots and Legends Event Center, SMBG...
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille
Northbound lanes of 1-45 were closed for several hours while tow operators worked to clear the...
1 killed, 2 injured in early morning New Waverly crash

Latest News

Top U.S. general attempted to speak with a Russian counterpart on Tuesday but attempts were...
Russia didn’t take US phone call after Poland missile strike
Top U.S. general attempted to speak with a Russian counterpart on Tuesday but attempts were...
Pentagon: Couldn't reach Russian counterpart on missile in Poland
Police officers work outside a grain depot where, according to the Polish government, an...
Poland, NATO say missile landing wasn’t Russian attack
Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters...
Trump criminal probes will proceed, even as he runs for president