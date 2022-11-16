Let the inner you shine with these sparkly looks from Witt’s End

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to dress to impress at this year’s lineup of holiday parties, stop by Witt’s End in College Station and shop all things sparkle.

From more unique colors like copper and navy to the classic silver and gold, Witt’s End has sequins and sparkles aplenty.

“We have dresses, cardigans, tops, sweaters,” owner Karen Kasper said. “The fun thing we’re most excited about is our casual sparkle. Instead of being sloppy and grungy, you can be cute and sparkly while still being comfortable.”

Kasper says feeling happy is especially important around the holidays.

“That happiness is going to exhume out to other people and make the holiday season feel even brighter. If you feel good, you’re going to make others feel good,” she said.

“Treat yourself,” Kasper says. “It’s healthy. You’re constantly worrying about everyone else during the holidays, but I really encourage you to take care of yourself, too. In addition to eating well, sleeping well, and exercising, it’s good to feel good about yourself. Get yourself a new outfit.”

You can visit Witt’s End Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

