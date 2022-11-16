No. 5 Aggies Host Fresno State for the Fall Finale

By BJ Carden, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Nov. 16, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team hosts Fresno State for the final meet of the fall on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

The Maroon & White (3-3, 1-2) are 15-1 all-time against Fresno State (0-4, 0-2), including an 11-8-win earlier this season.

LAST TIME OUT

The Aggies fell to No. 4 Auburn, 10-6. In Reining, Lisa Bricker beat Caroline Buchanan, 71.5-67, on Dually to earn Most Outstanding Performer honors. Lauren Hanson rode Goose to a 65-0 win over Alexia Tordoff and after review, Ariana Gray outscored Boo Kammerer, 62-59.5, on Rimba.

The Tigers started the second half strong, picking up the first three Fences points, before Alexa Leong and Haley Redifer picked up a pair of points for the Aggies.

The Maroon & White battled hard in Horsemanship as two ties saw the Aggies drop the discipline, 2-1. Cori Cansdale was the lone Aggie to pick up a Horsemanship point as she bested Caroline Fredenburg, 73-67, on DNR.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Admission is free and live scoring for Thursday’s contest against Fresno State can be found here.

12TH MAN REWARDS

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a homefield advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online Giveaway Store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn 20 points at the meet.

