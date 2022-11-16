No. 5 Aggies Host Fresno State for the Fall Finale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team hosts Fresno State for the final meet of the fall on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

The Maroon & White (3-3, 1-2) are 15-1 all-time against Fresno State (0-4, 0-2), including an 11-8-win earlier this season.

LAST TIME OUT

The Aggies fell to No. 4 Auburn, 10-6. In Reining, Lisa Bricker beat Caroline Buchanan, 71.5-67, on Dually to earn Most Outstanding Performer honors. Lauren Hanson rode Goose to a 65-0 win over Alexia Tordoff and after review, Ariana Gray outscored Boo Kammerer, 62-59.5, on Rimba.

The Tigers started the second half strong, picking up the first three Fences points, before Alexa Leong and Haley Redifer picked up a pair of points for the Aggies.

The Maroon & White battled hard in Horsemanship as two ties saw the Aggies drop the discipline, 2-1. Cori Cansdale was the lone Aggie to pick up a Horsemanship point as she bested Caroline Fredenburg, 73-67, on DNR.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Admission is free and live scoring for Thursday’s contest against Fresno State can be found here.

