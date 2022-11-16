Santa’s Wonderland opens, celebrates 25th season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Santa’s Wonderland is back for its 25th season of spreading Christmas cheer.

Santa’s Wonderland welcomed guests back into their park on Friday Nov. 11. This year is special due to the 25th anniversary, which they say calls for new additions to the Christmas park.

A few things you can expect from Santa’s Wonderland is more snow activities like a snow merry-go-round, a new Christmas village collection, renovated buildings, asphalt all throughout the park, and an abundance of holiday food and treats.

As Santa’s Wonderland is a popular holiday attraction, traffic going in-and-out of the park happens. Santa’s Wonderland Director of Park Operations, Chelsey Castillo, told KBTX they worked to reduce the congestion of traffic this year for their guests.

“We do have new parking at the post oak mall where you can shuffle to and from that location. One of our other investments is a new turning lane at the front of Santa’s Wonderland,” said Castillo. “That’s going to help our guests get in and out of Santa’s wonderland a little easier. We also added a few things within our parking lots to help guests get in easier and faster.”

Castillo has worked at Santa’s Wonderland for seven seasons. She said her favorite part is being able to interact with all the families and make their Christmas celebrations as special as possible.

“I’ve been a fan of Santa’s Wonderland since I was a kid. People like me starting coming here young, and now our kids come here. Its so great sharing our passion for Christmas and helping others carry on their traditions.”

Santa’s Wonderland is open now through Dec. 30th.

