Shop and support local charity at Jingle Bell Market

One-day event to raise awareness and support local vendors
KBTX News 3 at Noon
By Crystal Galny
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a unique shopping experience this weekend that supports local businesses and a local charity.

It’s called Jingle Bell Market and all proceeds support Refuge Place BCS. Megan Bock with Bock Realty Group and Andrew Storms with Refuge Place BCS joined News 3 at Noon.

Jingle Bell Market is Sunday, Nov. 20 at Pebble Creek Country Club from 12 to 4 p.m. The free event will have over 30 local vendors, music and refreshments.

Silent Auction items and raffles tickets will be sold for fun giveaways.

Refuge Place is a local nonprofit organization that provides spiritual and physical help to those in our community who are labeled as poor or homeless. Refuge Place has seen nine individuals removed from homelessness since the start of 2020 and provides aid to those in need.

You can also check out the online auction here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as...
Brazos County detention officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
City leaders say that nestled next to Travis Park, Big Shots and Legends Event Center, SMBG...
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille
Northbound lanes of 1-45 were closed for several hours while tow operators worked to clear the...
1 killed, 2 injured in early morning New Waverly crash

Latest News

Deputy Sam Ferguson IV was welcomed home with a police escort Wednesday afternoon and checked...
First responders, residents welcome Milam County Deputy home after officer involved shooting
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
You can watch the seniors in action Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. on NBC.
Bryan High’s Shy-Annes Dance Team members to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Along with providing inspiration, the event is a fundraiser for scholarships.
Get inspired this holiday season at 3rd annual Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek event