Shop and support local charity at Jingle Bell Market

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a unique shopping experience this weekend that supports local businesses and a local charity.

It’s called Jingle Bell Market and all proceeds support Refuge Place BCS. Megan Bock with Bock Realty Group and Andrew Storms with Refuge Place BCS joined News 3 at Noon.

Jingle Bell Market is Sunday, Nov. 20 at Pebble Creek Country Club from 12 to 4 p.m. The free event will have over 30 local vendors, music and refreshments.

Silent Auction items and raffles tickets will be sold for fun giveaways.

Refuge Place is a local nonprofit organization that provides spiritual and physical help to those in our community who are labeled as poor or homeless. Refuge Place has seen nine individuals removed from homelessness since the start of 2020 and provides aid to those in need.

You can also check out the online auction here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.