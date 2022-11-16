Show up and show out at The Junior League Charity Ball

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you ready to walk the red carpet dressed to impress for an forgettable night of glitz and glamour? The Junior League of Bryan-College Station invites you to come and celebrate one of their largest fundraisers of the year, The Charity Ball.

This year’s celebration will be filled with dinner, drinks, and dancing with a performance from The Rocket Brothers Band.

All proceeds will go to a good cause by supporting several events and projects put on by the Junior League.

“Some of the main projects we have are community grants where we are able to support some of the local nonprofits in BCS whose mission aligns with Junior Leagues,” explained Charity Ball Logistics and Entertainment Chair Martha Vilas. “We are supporting women and children in our community. Scholarships for local high school senior girls, and then our signature project, Stuff the Bus.”

Vilas says it’s going to be an amazing night with special guests and a lot of fellowship.

The Charity Ball is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan.

You can learn more about the upcoming Charity Ball by watching the video above, or by visiting the Junior League of Bryan-College Station’s website here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as...
Brazos County detention officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate
Blaze Barron, 18
High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement
Empty Macy's location at Post Oak Mall
Texas A&M University in negotiations for Esports facility at Post Oak Mall
City leaders say that nestled next to Travis Park, Big Shots and Legends Event Center, SMBG...
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

The Arts Council talks current exhibits, Stories at the Gallery
The Arts Council talks current exhibits, Stories at the Gallery
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - charity ball
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - charity ball
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - shear joy
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - shear joy
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - arts council
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - arts council