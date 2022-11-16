Show up and show out at The Junior League Charity Ball

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you ready to walk the red carpet dressed to impress for an forgettable night of glitz and glamour? The Junior League of Bryan-College Station invites you to come and celebrate one of their largest fundraisers of the year, The Charity Ball.

This year’s celebration will be filled with dinner, drinks, and dancing with a performance from The Rocket Brothers Band.

All proceeds will go to a good cause by supporting several events and projects put on by the Junior League.

“Some of the main projects we have are community grants where we are able to support some of the local nonprofits in BCS whose mission aligns with Junior Leagues,” explained Charity Ball Logistics and Entertainment Chair Martha Vilas. “We are supporting women and children in our community. Scholarships for local high school senior girls, and then our signature project, Stuff the Bus.”

Vilas says it’s going to be an amazing night with special guests and a lot of fellowship.

The Charity Ball is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan.

You can learn more about the upcoming Charity Ball by watching the video above, or by visiting the Junior League of Bryan-College Station’s website here.

