Staying below 60: Unseasonably cool temperatures stick around

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Winter turned the AC on full blast across the Brazos Valley! Since Saturday, November 12, Easterwood Airport has not recorded a temperature above 60°, and may not until next week.

Temperatures tumbled last Friday as the first of two fronts moved through. The jet stream, which moves weather across the globe, dipped further down south into the United States. This opened the door for polar air from Alaska and portions of Canada to spill into the Lower 48. The second front brought a push of reinforcing cold air that has continued to keep us cool. For the rest of the week, thermometers will sit 10° - 15° colder than typical for mid-November. This chilly weather comes at the expense of places like Alaska where they have found significantly above-normal temperatures.

Dip in the Jet stream allows for colder air to filter into the lower 48 (KBTX)

According to the past 30 years of weather in the Brazos Valley, temperatures in mid-November top off in the low 70s. This stint of cooler air is more on par with winter temperatures where average highs are closer to the low 60s.

What comes next? More long sleeves! The rest of the workweek keeps highs sitting in the mid to upper 50s with mornings starting in the 30s. Friday morning could bring a light freeze to more rural areas of the Brazos Valley, so sensitive plants may need to be covered or brought inside. The stretch of 50° days extends into the weekend and likely comes to a close Monday with a forecast high of 60°.

High temperatures slowly climb into the upper 50s, still sitting below average into next week (KBTX)

