Staying below 60: Unseasonably cool temperatures stick around

Latest pair of cold fronts brought quite the chill
Below average temperatures continue across the Brazos Valley
Below average temperatures continue across the Brazos Valley(KBTX)
By Kayleigh Thomas
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Winter turned the AC on full blast across the Brazos Valley! Since Saturday, November 12, Easterwood Airport has not recorded a temperature above 60°, and may not until next week.

Temperatures tumbled last Friday as the first of two fronts moved through. The jet stream, which moves weather across the globe, dipped further down south into the United States. This opened the door for polar air from Alaska and portions of Canada to spill into the Lower 48. The second front brought a push of reinforcing cold air that has continued to keep us cool. For the rest of the week, thermometers will sit 10° - 15° colder than typical for mid-November. This chilly weather comes at the expense of places like Alaska where they have found significantly above-normal temperatures.

Dip in the Jet stream allows for colder air to filter into the lower 48
Dip in the Jet stream allows for colder air to filter into the lower 48(KBTX)

According to the past 30 years of weather in the Brazos Valley, temperatures in mid-November top off in the low 70s. This stint of cooler air is more on par with winter temperatures where average highs are closer to the low 60s.

What comes next? More long sleeves! The rest of the workweek keeps highs sitting in the mid to upper 50s with mornings starting in the 30s. Friday morning could bring a light freeze to more rural areas of the Brazos Valley, so sensitive plants may need to be covered or brought inside. The stretch of 50° days extends into the weekend and likely comes to a close Monday with a forecast high of 60°.

High temperatures slowly climb into the upper 50s, still sitting below average into next week
High temperatures slowly climb into the upper 50s, still sitting below average into next week(KBTX)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zebra at Franklin Drive-Thru Safari
Franklin Drive Thru Safari up for sale
Jalen Bloom of Caldwell and Ruth Benavides of Ohio both face charges related to the fatal...
2 arrested in connection to September double homicide in Bryan
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
Police lights generic.
Madisonville man killed in Royse City shooting
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

The city hopes to be able to build a sidewalk and put a small riverwalk area after the creek is...
Navasota working to clear Cedar Creek
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
College Station Fire
College Station Fire
Aggie Football grass is not greener
Aggie Football grass is not greener