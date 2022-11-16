Texas A&M Esports: University in negotiations for facility at Post Oak Mall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M Esports team announced that the university is in negotiations with the City of College Station to lease a new facility at Post Oak Mall.

The Texas A&M Esports team took to Twitter on Wednesday morning and said during a meeting, President M. Katherine Banks said the they’re negotiating for a location in Post Oak Mall, specifically in the old Macy’s.

This is a huge milestone for AME, and we could not have done it without every member's support, past and present! You are the reason we have made this dream a reality. Thank you for loving video games as much as we do.❤️ pic.twitter.com/oX8PztRpBw — Texas A&M Esports (@TAMUEsports) November 16, 2022

This comes after President Banks told the Esports team two months ago that “Esports were in the university’s future,” according to the team’s tweet.

Macy’s closed its doors in College Station at the beginning of 2021, the space has remained empty since. The College Station City Council has added redevelopment discussions to council agendas, but so far nothing has taken hold.

