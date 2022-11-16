Texas A&M Esports: University in negotiations for facility at Post Oak Mall

Empty Macy's location at Post Oak Mall
Empty Macy's location at Post Oak Mall(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M Esports team announced that the university is in negotiations with the City of College Station to lease a new facility at Post Oak Mall.

The Texas A&M Esports team took to Twitter on Wednesday morning and said during a meeting, President M. Katherine Banks said the they’re negotiating for a location in Post Oak Mall, specifically in the old Macy’s.

This comes after President Banks told the Esports team two months ago that “Esports were in the university’s future,” according to the team’s tweet.

Macy’s closed its doors in College Station at the beginning of 2021, the space has remained empty since. The College Station City Council has added redevelopment discussions to council agendas, but so far nothing has taken hold.

For more information on Texas A&M Esports, click here.

