Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Meat Judging Team wins International Championship

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 2022 Texas A&M Meat Judging Team took high team honors at the International Meat Judging Contest in Dakota City, NE on Sunday.

They had four members in the Top 10 Individuals and five in the Top 10 Alternates. The team also had three make the American Meat Science Association All-American Team.

Team honors

1st Beef Grading

1st Total Beef

1st Lamb Judging

1st Pork Judging

1st Specifications

1st Placings

2nd Reasons

2nd Beef Judging

Individuals

Gage Walsh-1st high individual, 1st beef grading, 2nd lamb, 1st specs, 5th reasons

Nathan Barrett- 2nd overall, 1st total beef, 2nd beef grading (tied 1st), 5th pork, 4th placings

Alexandra Smith-5th overall, 4th reasons, 5th specs

Bailey Lamb-6th overall, 3rd beef judging, 3rd specs, 2nd placings

Alternates

Molly Hicks 1st

Cassie Brown 2nd

Avery Foster 6th

Rylie Philipello 7th

Abby Tack 11th (tied 10th)

Morgan McKinzie 19th

All American 1st Team

Gage Walsh & Nathan Barrett

All American 2nd Team

Alexandra Smith

Rachel Hamilton Spirit Award

Nathan Barrett

The team is coached by Kaylee Greiner and Jennifer Wyle.

