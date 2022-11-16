Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Meat Judging Team wins International Championship

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 2022 Texas A&M Meat Judging Team took high team honors at the International Meat Judging Contest in Dakota City, NE on Sunday.

They had four members in the Top 10 Individuals and five in the Top 10 Alternates. The team also had three make the American Meat Science Association All-American Team.

Team honors

  • 1st Beef Grading
  • 1st Total Beef
  • 1st Lamb Judging
  • 1st Pork Judging
  • 1st Specifications
  • 1st Placings
  • 2nd Reasons
  • 2nd Beef Judging

Individuals

  • Gage Walsh-1st high individual, 1st beef grading, 2nd lamb, 1st specs, 5th reasons
  • Nathan Barrett- 2nd overall, 1st total beef, 2nd beef grading (tied 1st), 5th pork, 4th placings
  • Alexandra Smith-5th overall, 4th reasons, 5th specs
  • Bailey Lamb-6th overall, 3rd beef judging, 3rd specs, 2nd placings

Alternates

  • Molly Hicks 1st
  • Cassie Brown 2nd
  • Avery Foster 6th
  • Rylie Philipello 7th
  • Abby Tack 11th (tied 10th)
  • Morgan McKinzie 19th

All American 1st Team

  • Gage Walsh & Nathan Barrett

All American 2nd Team

  • Alexandra Smith

Rachel Hamilton Spirit Award

  • Nathan Barrett
  • The team is coached by Kaylee Greiner and Jennifer Wyle.

