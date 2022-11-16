Twin City Mission looks to keep the community warm this winter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission is trying to make sure everyone can stay warm this winter as the temperature begins to drop.

The local organization is collecting coats, blankets, and other winter gear that they’ll give out to the community. Heading into the winter season this year Twin City Mission has already seen a big turnout in donations. Ron Crozier, Twin City Mission’s director of community relations said he believes the recent cold weather has helped remind people about those in the community who don’t have access to something to keep them warm.

To help those in need Twin City Mission is looking for new or gently used donations that people would be proud to wear, Crozier said.

“I may have two or three coats hanging in my closet, I may have one of two I haven’t worn in years,” Crozier said. “Those are great examples of what we’re looking for as donations. Something that’s useable, wearable, and clean.”

One of the things the organization needs the most right now would be coats for kids of all ages which tend to run out quickly, Crozier said.

“We hate it when a mom comes in and can’t find a coat for their kids,” Crozier said. “The more kids’ coats that we have available then there’s more options for the families.”

On Thursday the organization will hold its Twin City Mission Coat and Blanket drive at the Twin City Mission Admin building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is open to anyone. Crozier said volunteers will help everyone find the perfect coat and make sure they have a blanket.

“We’ll still have items left over I’m quite sure because we’ve had a generous number of donations this year,” Crozier said. “Those items will be available to anybody who can’t come on the 17th.”

The annual coat and blanket drive has typically provided 1,200 people with coats and blankets, Crozier said.

“We call it the Twin City Mission Coat and Blanket Drive, but it’s not about Twin City Mission It’s about those who can help and those who need help,” Crozier said.

While the organization will have a huge collection of volunteers for its upcoming coat and blanket drive, Crozier said there’s always a need for more help throughout the year, especially on regular days.

“You’re not volunteering for us your volunteering for the people on the street, the people staying in the shelter, the people who come to the café who depends on that location for their one of two hot meals a day,” Crozier said.

Donations for the coat and blanket drive can be made at the Twin City Mission Admin building located at 2505 South College Avenue in Bryan.

“The phrase that we’re using is if you’re not gonna wear it share it,” Crozier said.

