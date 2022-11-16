Vehicle strikes Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits

Authorities say multiple Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits were struck by a vehicle early Wednesday.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say multiple Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits were struck by a vehicle early Wednesday.

TV news broadcasts show a large response of firefighters and ambulances in Whittier, as well as numerous individuals in uniform workout clothes.

County fire senior dispatcher Martin Rangel confirms that the incident involves sheriff’s recruits but says there is no immediate patient count. Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Deputy Grace Medrano says the incident involved a sheriff’s academy class, but the number of injured is not confirmed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

