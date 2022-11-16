We did it (hopefully)! Latest 90° reading of the year is November 16

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations! It may be hard to picture with this current weather pattern in place, but we’ve actually hit the upper 80s (and even 90) this late in the year before.

On November 16, 1921, Easterwood recorded a reading of 90°, which is the latest on the calendar we have registered a temperature that hot. We HAVE seen 89° reached a couple times in early December, and several days have registered between 85-88 in the month of December, but they are few and far between, making stiflingly hot days very unlikely until at least February.

If you were curious, both January and February have WILD temperature swings when it comes to records. You need only look as far as January 8 to get the first 90 degree reading, and in February of 1996, we actually reached 99° on the 21st.

All that to say: In general, we’re safe from “hot” for quite a while.

While we’re nowhere near that mark this week or the next, warmer weather may take over by the end of the month and into the next.

We have been stuck in a chilly pattern and likely will remain that way until early next week, but there are signs that warmer weather is coming after Thanksgiving. (KBTX)

