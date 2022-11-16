Women’s Hoops Prepares for First Road Test at Duke

By Brandon Collins, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team prepares for the first road test of the season, taking on Duke Thursday at 6 p.m. inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The First Week Out

The Aggies (2-0) tacked on two wins last week to start the year with victories over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 69-45, and Army, 73-49. The Maroon & White defense held both of its opponents under 50 points to start the season for the first time since the beginning of the 2013-14 campaign. Freshman phenom Janiah Barker averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 1.5 blocks during her first two games.

Team Leaders

Barker leads the Aggies in points and blocks per game out the gate. Sophomore Tineya Hylton is tied for the national lead in assist-turnover ratio, having dished 11 dimes with just one turnover while coming off the bench. Junior Sahara Jones recorded the first double-double of her career against Army, pouring in 11 points and grabbing 11 boards. Jones leads the team in minutes played, clocking in 31.0 minutes per contest.

Series

Thursday’s matchup will be the seventh all-time meeting between Texas A&M and Duke as the Aggies lead the series with a 5-1 record, claiming the past three contests against the Blue Devils.

How to Keep up

Thursday’s game will be streamed on ACCNX with live stats here. Fans can also listen on 1150 AM/93.7 FM with Steve Miller and Katy Lee on the call.

