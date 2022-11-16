You’ll feel ‘Shear Joy’ after a visit to this farm

You’ll feel ‘Shear Joy’ after a visit to this farm.
You’ll feel ‘Shear Joy’ after a visit to this farm.(KBTX)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Located just outside of Anderson, Texas, Shear Joy Farm and Shearing is spreading good vibes with the help of some friendly llamas and alpacas.

Owner Krystin Bodden has a degree in Animal Science and says she’s always loved llamas and alpacas.

“They’re not your run of the mill, every day animal. When an opportunity came up to get my own herd, I jumped on it, because who wouldn’t?” she said.

Shear Joy Farm hosts a variety of events.

“We’ve gone to fall festivals, we do birthday parties, weddings, bridal photo shoots, farm tours, homeschooling groups, you name it. We do all kinds of fun stuff,” Bodden said.

She says there are a few things to know if you’re thinking about getting your own herd.

“Do your research and find a good mentor. Know that they are herd animals, so you can’t keep them alone. You always want to keep males and females separate. That’s really important for their health. Overall, they’re just really fun,” she said.

You can learn more about Shear Joy Farm by visiting their website here or by following their Facebook and Instagram pages @ShearJoyTX.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as...
Brazos County detention officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
City leaders say that nestled next to Travis Park, Big Shots and Legends Event Center, SMBG...
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille
Northbound lanes of 1-45 were closed for several hours while tow operators worked to clear the...
1 killed, 2 injured in early morning New Waverly crash

Latest News

Look your best this holiday season!
Let the inner you shine with these sparkly looks from Witt’s End
Get the perfect outfit for the perfect kid for the holidays
Get the perfect holiday outfit for the perfect kid
Cleanse your gut with Replenish Wellness
Cleanse your gut with Replenish Wellness
The amazing artists, Cliff and Audrey, at Arsenal Tattoo are donating their time to raise some...
Get tatted and save kittens at Tats4Cats fundraiser