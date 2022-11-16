You’ll feel ‘Shear Joy’ after a visit to this farm.

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Located just outside of Anderson, Texas, Shear Joy Farm and Shearing is spreading good vibes with the help of some friendly llamas and alpacas.

Owner Krystin Bodden has a degree in Animal Science and says she’s always loved llamas and alpacas.

“They’re not your run of the mill, every day animal. When an opportunity came up to get my own herd, I jumped on it, because who wouldn’t?” she said.

Shear Joy Farm hosts a variety of events.

“We’ve gone to fall festivals, we do birthday parties, weddings, bridal photo shoots, farm tours, homeschooling groups, you name it. We do all kinds of fun stuff,” Bodden said.

She says there are a few things to know if you’re thinking about getting your own herd.

“Do your research and find a good mentor. Know that they are herd animals, so you can’t keep them alone. You always want to keep males and females separate. That’s really important for their health. Overall, they’re just really fun,” she said.

You can learn more about Shear Joy Farm by visiting their website here or by following their Facebook and Instagram pages @ShearJoyTX.

