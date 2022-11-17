Aggie diving travels to Austin for Texas Diving Invite

By Rachel Perreault / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 16, 2022
AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams will head to Austin to compete at the Texas Diving Invitational inside the Jamail Texas Swim Center from Thursday, Nov. 17 through Saturday, Nov. 19. 

Victor Povzner was named SEC Male Diver of the Week last week after impressive performances in a pair of dual meet victories for the Maroon & White.

Povzner earned a score of 427.88 on the 1-meter and 436.65 on the 3-meter against the No. 22 Horned Frogs. The junior also placed third on the 1-meter against Kentucky with a score of 298.43, while also recording a score of 312.60 on the 3-meter. 

Assisting the Aggies against Kentucky, Allen Bottego earned second place on the 1-meter with a score of 313.13, while Takuto Endo put up a first-place score of 392.55 on the 3-meter. 

Pacing the women, Alyssa Clairmont stood out in the upset over No.12 Kentucky as she earned the highest score in the 3-meter (328.88) and placed second in the 1-meter (310.20).

The senior then tacked on two more top scores against TCU in the 3-meter (395.33) and 1-meter (320.10). 

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women's swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive

Event Schedule
Thursday, Nov. 17: Live Results/Watch
1-meter (Men) - Prelims: 10 a.m./Finals: 5 p.m.
3-meter (Women) – Prelims: 1:15 p.m./Finals: 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18: Live Results/Watch
1-meter (Women) - Prelims: 10 a.m./Finals: 5 p.m.

3-meter (Men) – Prelims: 1:15 p.m./Finals: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19: Live Results/WatchPlatform (Women) – 10:30 a.m.

Platform (Men) – 1:15 p.m.

