Aggies face Racers in Myrtle Beach Invitational First Round

CONWAY, South Carolina -- The No. 24 Texas A&M men’s basketball team takes on the Murray State Racers at 3 p.m. on Thursday in the first round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational, which will be contested Nov. 17, 18 and 20 at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.

The game will be televised by ESPN2. The Maroon & White will face either Colorado or UMass on Friday at a to-be-determined time.

In addition to the Aggies (SEC), the MBI field features Boise State (Mountain West), Charlotte (C-USA), Colorado (Pac-12), Loyola Chicago (Atlantic 10), UMass (Atlantic 10), Murray State (Missouri Valley) and Tulsa (American).

Thursday’s matchup will be just the second meeting between Texas A&M and Murray State. In the only previous meeting, Marty Karow’s Aggies dropped a hard-fought 49-46 decision to the Murray State College Thoroughbreds in Paducah, Kentucky, in 1946.

The Aggies, who were receiving votes in the preseason poll, checked in at No. 24 in the most recent edition of the Associated Press Top 25. It was the team’s first AP ranking since Jan. 1, 2017 (No. 13). In the coaches poll, the Aggies were just outside the top 25 with 25 votes.

CAREER MILESTONES TO WATCH:

CRASHING THE BOARDS: Texas A&M’s graduate guard tandem of

Dexter Dennis

and Tyrece “Boots” Radford are one of just three 6-foot-5 or shorter pairs nationally with 500-plus career rebounds. The 6-2 Radford has 567 rebounds in 92 career games, while the 6-5 Dennis has 564 boards in 114 games.

