Aggies Lead After Day One of the Art Adamson Invitational

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team began competition at the Art Adamson Invitational on Wednesday night inside the Rec Center Natatorium.

The Aggies currently sit in first place with 357 points after an exciting day as A&M loaded up the 200 IM final and saw the 400 medley relay team break the school record. Kicking off finals, the 200 free relay team of Kaloyan Bratanov, Connor Foote, Kraig Bray and Baylor Nelson finished third with a time of 1:15.79. In the 500 free, William Coakley posted a third-place time of 4:20.12, lowering his personal best.

Maximiliano Vega also added points for the Aggies as he swam a time of 4:24.93 to claim 10th.

The Aggies added huge points in the 200 IM, taking up six of the top eight spots. Finishing 1-2-3-4 were Nelson (1:41.83), Anze Fers Erzen (1:43.36), Andres Puente (1:43.37) and Bratanov (1:44.12). Nelson’s swim marks the second-fastest time in program history.

Leading the way for A&M in the 50 free, Bray earned third place, clocking in at 19.71.

Additional top-eight finishes included Gogulski coming in at fifth with a time of 19.75 and Foote finishing sixth, posting a time of 19.84. Finishing day one on a winning note, the 400 medley relay team of Gogulski, Puente, Foote and Bratanov lowered the longest standing the school relay record and notched an NCAA A-cut time of 3:04.08.

Puente’s 100 breast split of 50.49 also marks the fastest time in program history and Foote’s 100 fly split time of 45.89 is tabbed top-five in school history.

Up Next

The Maroon & White return to the pool tomorrow for day two of the Art Adamson Invitational with prelims beginning at 9:30 a.m. and finals starting at 5:30 p.m.

