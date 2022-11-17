Armed suspect arrested in Willis after attacking family member

WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in Willis suspected of attacking a someone with a knife.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15 around 12:40 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a weapon call in Willis. Deputies learned Eric Foley attacked a family member and fled. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Tuesday evening, deputies arrested the suspect after a short search. Foley was charged with Felony Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.