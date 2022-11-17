BCS Turkey Trot and BCS Marathon just around the corner

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both the 5k race and 1 Mile Fun Run known as The BCS Turkey Trot and the BCS Marathon aren’t too far away.

The Turkey Trot is a chance for you and the kiddos to get out and do a bit of exercising before enjoying those Thanksgiving feasts.

Event Founder Chris Fields says they’ll be expecting around 1,200 people this year for the Turkey Trot.

“This is a very low-key, casual event. It’s multi-generations that come out and do this. It’s fun to see grandparents, with parents, with kids, with grandkids.”

The race will take place on Thanksgiving morning. Following the race, there will be music, food, and drinks for participants to enjoy.

The BCS Turkey Trot supports the BCS Marathon Race Series for 2022, and all proceeds will benefit Mercy Project, a local nonprofit organization working to rescue children from slavery in Ghana, Africa.

The Turkey Trot will be Thursday, Nov. 24, at 8 a.m. starting from Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

The BCS Marathon will be on Dec. 11.

