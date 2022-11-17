Brazos County Commissioners canvass Midterm election votes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County officials held a special session on Thursday morning to canvass all the votes from this year’s Midterm election.

This is standard procedure and done after every election in Texas.

Brazos County Judge, Duane Peters, said all votes were read and certified within the county on Thursday.

“Turnout wasn’t has high as the presidential election,” said Judge Peters. “But, it seemed to be at a good number overall according to Trudy Hancock.”

Hancock, the county’s Elections Administrator, said this year’s Midterm wasn’t as high as she expected it to be, but it was still at a good number.

“We were at about 62,000 [voters],” said Hancock. “I thought it would be around 65,000.”

This year there was a hike in provisional ballots cast, according to Hancock. She told KBTX those were mainly college students.

“So, we had 928 and only 71 of those ballots cast,” said Hancock. “The majority of those were voters who did not return their mail in ballots.”

Hancock said in years past, there were only about 300 provisional ballots. She also mentioned how her crew had just finished their counting process on Wednesday due to checking all ballots.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.