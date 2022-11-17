Brazos County Commissioners canvass Midterm election votes

Brazos County officials canvasses votes from Midterm election on Thursday.
Brazos County officials canvasses votes from Midterm election on Thursday.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County officials held a special session on Thursday morning to canvass all the votes from this year’s Midterm election.

This is standard procedure and done after every election in Texas.

Brazos County Judge, Duane Peters, said all votes were read and certified within the county on Thursday.

“Turnout wasn’t has high as the presidential election,” said Judge Peters. “But, it seemed to be at a good number overall according to Trudy Hancock.”

Hancock, the county’s Elections Administrator, said this year’s Midterm wasn’t as high as she expected it to be, but it was still at a good number.

“We were at about 62,000 [voters],” said Hancock. “I thought it would be around 65,000.”

This year there was a hike in provisional ballots cast, according to Hancock. She told KBTX those were mainly college students.

“So, we had 928 and only 71 of those ballots cast,” said Hancock. “The majority of those were voters who did not return their mail in ballots.”

Hancock said in years past, there were only about 300 provisional ballots. She also mentioned how her crew had just finished their counting process on Wednesday due to checking all ballots.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and...
Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store
Empty Macy's location at Post Oak Mall
Texas A&M University in negotiations for Esports facility at Post Oak Mall
On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as...
Brazos County detention officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate
Blaze Barron, 18
High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement
City leaders say that nestled next to Travis Park, Big Shots and Legends Event Center, SMBG...
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille

Latest News

They’ll be offering a free self-defense class to teach basic techniques to use if you need to...
Brazos Valley MMA offering free self defense class in response to sexual assauts in Bryan
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Brazos Valley MMA offering free self defense class
Brazos Valley MMA offers free self defense class