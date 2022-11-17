Child Protective Services is now accepting sponsorships to bring holiday joy to children in need

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Provide holiday cheer for a Brazos Valley child as Child Protective Services is now accepting sponsorships for children in state care as part of their CPS Holiday Gift Drive.

“Hundreds of children in the Brazos Valley are dealing with the trauma of being separated from their parents this holiday season,” said Lauren Falcone, Director of Community Partnerships for BCS Together. “We have partnered with CPS, Child Protective Services, where you can e-mail them and children have made wishlists full of all kinds of things that they not only want, but they need. I spoke to a friend who sponsored a child yesterday and if you can believe this, one of the things he wanted on his wishlist was a bed.”

As a sponsor, you are asked to buy at least one item from the child’s wishlist, but additional items are welcome. Your gifts can come wrapped or unwrapped.

“There are hundreds of children in foster care in our local Brazos Valley,” Falcone said. “I think people are always so surprised when they find out that the child that they’re sitting next to in line in the grocery store is the face of foster care. We absolutely encourage the community to get involved any way they can.”

Get involved by emailing helen.lawlis@dfps.texas.gov or linda.harris@dfps.texas.gov

