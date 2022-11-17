Child Protective Services is now accepting sponsorships to bring holiday joy to children in need

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Provide holiday cheer for a Brazos Valley child as Child Protective Services is now accepting sponsorships for children in state care as part of their CPS Holiday Gift Drive.

“Hundreds of children in the Brazos Valley are dealing with the trauma of being separated from their parents this holiday season,” said Lauren Falcone, Director of Community Partnerships for BCS Together. “We have partnered with CPS, Child Protective Services, where you can e-mail them and children have made wishlists full of all kinds of things that they not only want, but they need. I spoke to a friend who sponsored a child yesterday and if you can believe this, one of the things he wanted on his wishlist was a bed.”

As a sponsor, you are asked to buy at least one item from the child’s wishlist, but additional items are welcome. Your gifts can come wrapped or unwrapped.

“There are hundreds of children in foster care in our local Brazos Valley,” Falcone said. “I think people are always so surprised when they find out that the child that they’re sitting next to in line in the grocery store is the face of foster care. We absolutely encourage the community to get involved any way they can.”

Get involved by emailing helen.lawlis@dfps.texas.gov or linda.harris@dfps.texas.gov

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as...
Brazos County detention officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate
Blaze Barron, 18
High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement
Empty Macy's location at Post Oak Mall
Texas A&M University in negotiations for Esports facility at Post Oak Mall
City leaders say that nestled next to Travis Park, Big Shots and Legends Event Center, SMBG...
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

Wednesday Night Weather Update 11/16
Wednesday Night Weather Update 11/16
Agrilife teaches about the RED program
Agrilife teaches about the RED program
Pebble Creek Elementary School students celebrating awarded grants.
CSISD teachers awarded grants to cover school programs
Eric Foley is currently in custody and charged with Felony Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
Armed suspect arrested in Willis after attacking family member