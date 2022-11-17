Chung to Compete at NCAA Championships

STILLWATER, Okla. (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Jonathan Chung is set to line up at the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships at the Greiner Family Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday morning.

“I’m very proud of Jonathan,” distance coach Wendel McRaven said. “It’s a testament to his work and the steps he’s taken to get to where he is. He has spent years doing the little things to get to where he is now. He is a great example to our younger athletes because of the work he puts in.”

Chung will be the first Aggie to race at the NCAA Championships since Eric Casarez competed in 2019.

“It means a lot to me to be able to qualify for nationals,” Chung said. “It’s always been on my bucket list. I need to go out and compete to the best of my ability. I want to take it all in. Moments like this don’t happen often. I’m going to go there with a smile on my face and have some fun.”

Chung was a point scorer for the Aggies in five of six races this season, finishing as one of their top five runners, before finishing as the Aggies’ top runner at the South Central Regional meet. Chung’s sixth place finish in 30:35.1 made him the top non-team qualifying individual to complete the 10k course, advancing him to the NCAA meet.

“At the Southeastern Conference Championships, he started the race very aggressively and ended up falling back to being our fifth runner,” Coach McRaven said. “We talked about race strategy and starting out more conservatively with the lead group at the regional. By the end of the race, it paid off for him. He ran a fearless race.”

The NCAA Division I Cross Country Championship race will be broadcast live on ESPNU with the women’s race starting at 9:20 a.m., followed by the men at 10:10 a.m. Live results will be found here during the race.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.