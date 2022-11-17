College Station art studio making DIY projects seamless

By Caleb Britt
Published: Nov. 17, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It can be easy to see a DIY project online and think it’s impossible to recreate for yourself. Now, Pinspiration College Station is making seemingly impossible projects easier.

Pinspiration is a Pinterest-inspired art studio that gives you the opportunity to create the trending art pieces you see online. They have various craft options ranging from different sizes and prices for kids and adults that can take anywhere from one to three hours to make.

Some of the options include quote signs, oversized angel wings, acrylic-poured canvases and string art. There are also fall and seasonal options like customizable acorns and turkeys along with slotted pumpkins.

For those gearing up to decorate for Christmas, there are slotted snowmen and tree bundles in addition to customizable candy or dog treat bowls.

The owner Ginna Schoppe said she enjoys seeing people with little to no craft experience impress themselves with their finished pieces.

“It’s a little overwhelming when you first walk in to see so much, but they make this project and then their eyes light up and they’re like,’ Wow, I actually did that, and I didn’t think I could,’” Schoppe said. “That’s a fun thing to see, that change in someone when they walk out with this masterpiece that they did.”

Pinspiration also lets you take your creativity to the next level in the splatter rooms. These rooms allow you to splash paint on canvases by yourself or with a group. The studio provides protective gear, but wearing clothes you don’t mind getting dirty while you create your masterpiece is recommended.

Splatter rooms are available for both kids and adults, and reservations are preferred. It can also be booked for parties and date nights.

For more hands-on opportunities, Pinspiration offers classes and workshops for candle making and various art techniques.

For more information on Pinspiration College Station, click here.

The studio has some upcoming holiday events, which can be seen below.

