CSISD teachers awarded grants to cover school programs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD kicked off its Education Foundation Grant Patrol where staff, donors, cheerleaders and a drumline traveled to different school campuses to surprise teachers that have been awarded the grants.

The grant ceremony benefited 2,000 teachers and over 14,000 students by awarding over 64 grants totaling $302,088. These funds will go towards programs in technical education, fine arts, leadership, engineering, literacy, student clubs, and students with special needs.

“It’s great, you know teachers have had a rough couple years through COVID and all the things we do, and we’re just continuing to support their dreams and their ideas that they want to bring into the classroom that taxpayer money just cannot cover,” said Teresa Benden, Executive Director of the CSISD Education Foundation.

Since 1999, the Education Foundation has awarded 752 teacher grants totaling $2.2 million.

“There’s a major need. I think state funds don’t pay for the things that we want or everything that we want in our classrooms and school. These grants allow us to have all the things that make learning and school so much fun,” said Sarah Dixon, a second grade teacher at Pebble Creek Elementary School.

The money raised for this event comes from donors and CSISD staff. Sponsors include Caldwell Country, St. Joseph Health, Van Stavern Small Animal Hospital, Brazos Spine, Culpepper Realty, H-E-B, Rife Law Firm, Stylecraft, and VLK Architects. Of staff donations, members of the College Station school district have pledged over $180,000.

