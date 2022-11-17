CSISD teachers awarded grants to cover school programs

Pebble Creek Elementary School students celebrating awarded grants.
Pebble Creek Elementary School students celebrating awarded grants.(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD kicked off its Education Foundation Grant Patrol where staff, donors, cheerleaders and a drumline traveled to different school campuses to surprise teachers that have been awarded the grants.

The grant ceremony benefited 2,000 teachers and over 14,000 students by awarding over 64 grants totaling $302,088. These funds will go towards programs in technical education, fine arts, leadership, engineering, literacy, student clubs, and students with special needs.

“It’s great, you know teachers have had a rough couple years through COVID and all the things we do, and we’re just continuing to support their dreams and their ideas that they want to bring into the classroom that taxpayer money just cannot cover,” said Teresa Benden, Executive Director of the CSISD Education Foundation.

Since 1999, the Education Foundation has awarded 752 teacher grants totaling $2.2 million.

“There’s a major need. I think state funds don’t pay for the things that we want or everything that we want in our classrooms and school. These grants allow us to have all the things that make learning and school so much fun,” said Sarah Dixon, a second grade teacher at Pebble Creek Elementary School.

The money raised for this event comes from donors and CSISD staff. Sponsors include Caldwell Country, St. Joseph Health, Van Stavern Small Animal Hospital, Brazos Spine, Culpepper Realty, H-E-B, Rife Law Firm, Stylecraft, and VLK Architects. Of staff donations, members of the College Station school district have pledged over $180,000.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as...
Brazos County detention officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate
Blaze Barron, 18
High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement
Empty Macy's location at Post Oak Mall
Texas A&M University in negotiations for Esports facility at Post Oak Mall
City leaders say that nestled next to Travis Park, Big Shots and Legends Event Center, SMBG...
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

Wednesday Night Weather Update 11/16
Wednesday Night Weather Update 11/16
Agrilife teaches about the RED program
Agrilife teaches about the RED program
Giving gift
Child Protective Services is now accepting sponsorships to bring holiday joy to children in need
Eric Foley is currently in custody and charged with Felony Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
Armed suspect arrested in Willis after attacking family member