Don’t be a Grinch, get a holiday cocktail at The Crown Bar

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re a Grinch around the holidays or not, you’re sure to love the new holiday cocktails coming soon to The Crown Bar’s menu.

Located on the third and fourth floors of The Queen Theatre in Downtown Bryan, The Crown Bar offers guests a luxurious environment for evening cocktails and social hours, especially during the holiday season.

The Grinch and the Sleigh Bell are the newest additions to the cocktail menu, each adding some holiday cheer to your taste buds.

If you’re looking to spice things up at the holiday party you’re hosting, you can make a creamy Gingerbread cocktail for your guests.

A holiday spin on the white Russian, this drink is made with vanilla vodka, Kahlua, half and half, ginger, cloves, and cinnamon. After mixing and adding ice, you can garnish your drink with nutmeg and cinnamon sticks.

If you like something a little more fruity, you can make a Santa’s Hat, which features coconut rum, grenadine, and cranberry juice. Pour this concoction into a martini glass and line the rim with coconut flakes. To finish, garnish your drink with some mini candy canes.

You can grab a drink at The Crown Bar on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

If you’d like to host an event at The Queen Theatre, you can find more information on how to do so here.

