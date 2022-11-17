Drought conditions improve slightly across the Brazos Valley

Drought conditions improve slightly. Still lots of work to do.(KBTX Weather)
By Drew Davis and Max Crawford
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Office of the Texas State Climatologist released a new drought monitor on Thursday morning. This time... it is good news.

The widespread rain across the Brazos Valley has helped the drought conditions ever so slightly. Severe drought (Level 2 out 4) has been removed from the Northeastern portions of Brazos County and completely from Madison county.

Once again, the worst drought conditions continue to remain in the southwestern portions of the Brazos Valley. Austin and Washington counties have continually had the worst drought level since this past summer, with current conditions sitting at a classified extreme drought (Level 3 out of 4).

Even with the widespread rainfall, the Brazos Valley needs 9 - 12 inches of rain to completely return to normal. After several rounds of rainfall over the past month, this has been downgraded from the Brazos Valley needing 12 - 15 inches of rain. The rain is making a dent, although ever so slightly.

There is some rain on the way. A slightly wet pattern is heading into the Brazos Valley for Thanksgiving week. Expect scattered showers this weekend and around midweek.

Rain on the way for the Brazos Valley
Rain on the way for the Brazos Valley(KBTX Weather)

