Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two College Station men are accused of stealing more than one thousand dollars worth of beer from a grocery store.

According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and Bryce Otis, 19, took the alcohol on two separate occasions.

The first theft occurred on September 15, according to police.

Collins and Otis are accused of putting $364 worth of Twisted Teas, Michelob Ultras, and two Fireball Beer and Wine buckets into a cart and then exiting the store without paying.

The second theft occurred on October 7.

On that trip, the duo is accused of stealing nearly $800 in alcohol including 9 Michelob Ultra 18-packs, 6 Miller Lite 24-packs, 16 Twisted Tea 12-packs, 5 Coors Light 24-packs, and 5 Coors Banquet 24-packs.

Police were able to use vehicle license plates to track down the two suspects.

When asked why they did it, Collins reportedly told police they took the beer as a way to provide alcohol to house parties they were attending.

Both are facing theft charges.

