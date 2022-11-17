Firefighters rescue man trapped in grain bin

A man was rescued from a grain bin in North Dakota.
A man was rescued from a grain bin in North Dakota.(witmerphotography/Getty Images via Canva)
By Stacie Van Dyke and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLGATE, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man was rescued after he became trapped in a grain bin in North Dakota, officials said.

The incident happened Wednesday morning in Colgate when dispatchers received a 911 call about the man who was trapped.

Fire departments were able to rescue the man. He was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and...
Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store
Empty Macy's location at Post Oak Mall
Texas A&M University in negotiations for Esports facility at Post Oak Mall
On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as...
Brazos County detention officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate
Blaze Barron, 18
High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement
City leaders say that nestled next to Travis Park, Big Shots and Legends Event Center, SMBG...
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille

Latest News

Some Starbucks locations are taking part in a strike on Thursday.
Starbucks employee discusses strike
FILE - People inspect the crash site of a passenger plane near the village of Hrabove,...
3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine
Players, coaches and fans run for cover after hearing shots fired at a trophy ceremony at...
1 injured in shooting outside North Carolina junior high football game
FILE - Actor, artist and singer Robert Clary poses for a portrait in his home studio on Feb....
Robert Clary, last of the ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ stars, dies at 96
The cosmic chaos caused by a very young star has been captured in the latest enchanting image...
A star is born: Webb telescope shows cosmic hourglass