Friends of Chamber Music presents Viano Quartet

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A world-renowned string quartet will perform Thursday, November 17, at A&M United Methodist Church.

Viano String Quartet, winners of the 2019 Banff International String Quartet Competition, is scheduled to perform a free concert, their first time ever in the Brazos Valley.

“We have three pieces we’re preparing,” member Hao Zhou said. “The first is a piece by (Joseph) Haydn, the father of the string quartet. Then we’ll move on to a really romantic piece by Schumann, then after intermission a piece by Tchaikovsky.”

The group was put together in 2015 by faculty for a music chamber class at the Colburn Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles, they have been playing together since.

The group performed at a meet and greet Wednesday evening in College Station.

“To be able to take our music on the road and share it around the world is, it’s really been a privilege and we couldn’t be happier about it,” Zhou said.

To learn more about the performance, or other Friends of Chamber Music events, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.