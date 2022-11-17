Houston man arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters in College Station

One of the catalytic converters was taken from a vehicle parked outside a movie theater.
The driver was identified as Gary Simmons II, 22, of Houston. He was arrested and charged with Theft of Property $2,500 - $30,000 and Unlawful Use of a Criminal Instrument.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An off-duty lawman who spotted a stolen vehicle with fraudulent tags is what led to the arrest of a suspected catalytic converter thief.

Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, the off-duty officer spotted the car in the area of Highway 6 and University Drive and alerted a Brazos County deputy.

The deputy found the car and stopped the driver on University Drive near Tarrow.

Inside the car were two stolen catalytic converters, a reciprocating saw, and 13 saw blades.

The driver was identified as Gary Simmons II, 22, of Houston. He was arrested and charged with Theft of Property $2,500 - $30,000 and Unlawful Use of a Criminal Instrument.

The car’s passenger, Kenneth Deloch, also from Houston, was arrested on unrelated warrants out of Hays County.

Police say one of the catalytic converters was stolen from a vehicle parked at the Cinemark Theater on Highway 6.

