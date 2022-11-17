It’s getting colder. Here’s how to prepare for the next freeze.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Parts of the Brazos Valley saw their first freeze of the winter season this past weekend, sending a warning that widespread sub-freezing temperatures may be on the way soon. We sat down with Monte Nesbitt, a Program Specialist at Texas A&M Agrilife, to learn the proper ways to prepare your garden for the winter.

KBTX and others do a fantastic job of the highs and lows of the day. But you can also get hourly temperature data. Really delving into a weather forecast is the best kind of way to understand why these plants are doing well [or] didn’t respond to your cover.

Throughout our conversation with Nesbitt, he continually related our discussion of freeze protection back to understanding a weather forecast. Nesbitt added that every weather event is different, each coming with its own “personality.” That’s the key to preparing for a freeze.

There are two different types of freeze events: radiative cooling freezes and advective freezes. Each freeze requires different preparation and materials. Here’s the breakdown for each:

Radiative Cooling Freezes:

Radiative cooling freezes occur because of a natural process that every object on Earth experiences, the emission of longwave radiation. Throughout the day, energy from the sun shines down on the Earth’s surface. That energy is absorbed, but cannot be stored. It must be re-emitted back upwards and outwards.

This process occurs overnights in plants. Radiation is absorbed during the day, and then released overnight. The release of that energy cools the plants down below subfreezing temperatures. This type of freeze occurs easiest on cold, clear nights with calm winds. This can be likened to your light freeze events, as not every plant will freeze.

How to prepare for a radiative cooling freeze:

If your plants are small enough, consider a cover for your plants.

Consider purchasing incandescent lightbulbs for heat. The bulbs must NOT be LEDs. LEDs will provide no heat to your plants.

Advective Freezes:

This type of freeze occurs when cold, freezing weather is pushed into a new region. Cold air from up north ends up threatening vegetation. These freezes can be intense, and take more materials to properly counteract.

Often, freezing air surrounds your plants and shocks them. Advective freezes are a more sudden change, while radiative cooling freezes are gradual. This can be likened to your hard freeze events. The surrounding cold air holds the potential to freeze all vegetation.

How to prepare for an advective freeze:

Covers are still a viable option but may need weights to keep secured to the garden.

Incandescent lightbulbs for heat are again viable but may need to be used in tandem with a cover.

Advective freeze events are often windy, so be able to secure your lights and covers.

So I would say knowledge of the [weather] conditions is really important to saying why something works or doesn’t work in your garden, landscape, or orchard situation.

The moral of the story... keep an eye on the forecast. That’s the best way to tell if it is going to freeze and what type of freeze you are up against. We’ll do our best in the KBTX Pinpoint Weather Center to keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.