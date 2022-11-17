Lighting up the holiday season with Destination Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan kicks off the holiday season with their annual ‘Lights on!’ ceremony on Friday Nov. 18 in Downtown Bryan.

Community members are invited to help switch on thousands of lights at Gloria Sale Park. The event starts at 6 p.m. on Friday with several activities in store.

Destination Bryan is offering:

Performances by the Salvation Army Band and Ballet Brazos on the Main Stage by Sale Park, TAMU Dance Program at Sale Park.

Free Christmas train rides at the Papa Perez parking lot.

Holiday themed photo booth stations with free professional photography by Fig-Mint Photography. Photo booth stations will be located by the La Salle Courtyard, in front of Sparrow Lane, and in front of Old Bryan Marketplace.

Hot chocolate provided by the Salvation Army and cookies provided by The Woman’s Club.

Catch a free showing of The Grinch at the Queen Theatre. Show times are at 6:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Send letters to Santa by dropping them in the mailboxes at Carnegie History Center Plaza, The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley, and the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History.

The official tree lighting countdown is at 6:30 p.m.

Katelyn Brown with Destination Bryan said ‘Lights on!’ ushers in the cheery holiday season for City of Bryan.

“That’s really important to us at Destination Bryan. Who can’t love a really wonderful evening in Downtown Bryan with all the lights and free activities and of course, Santa Clause,” said Brown.

Brown said there are free shuttles available from the Blinn Campus in Bryan that travel to Downtown Bryan from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Free parking is also available in Downtown Bryan outside of the closed street areas.

Street closures: Main Street between 26th Street to 29th Street, 28th Street between Bryan Avenue and Carnegie Alley, and Bryan Ave. between 27th and 28th Street.

