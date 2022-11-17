Meuth delivers 23 kills but Aggies denied senior night win against LSU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M dropped its midweek match versus LSU, 3-1 (16-25, 25-16, 26-24, 26-24). The Aggies return to play this weekend as they close out their regular season on the road versus Missouri in Columbia.

Leading the way for A&M (12-15, 4-12 SEC) was Caroline Meuth with 23 kills hitting at .274 percent. Mia Johnson had her third consecutive game with a career high in kills, logging 14. Elena Karakasi registered a double-double in the match with 41 assists and 14 digs. Defensively, Ava Underwood was the leader for A&M as she tallied a career-high 24 digs.

Texas A&M opened the match fast as it got out to a 4-0 lead, headed by Underwood from the service line. The Aggies extended their lead, 11-6, which forced an LSU (15-11, 9-7 SEC) timeout. The Maroon & White didn’t let up following the break as it went on a 9-5 run to distance itself from the Tigers, 20-11. Texas A&M closed out strong to win the first set, 25-16.

Back-and-forth play opened the second frame as the teams tied things up five times in the opening 12 points. LSU was able pull away, going up 11-7, prompting an A&M timeout. The Tigers continued their momentum after the break in action and eventually closed out the set, 25-16.

The Tigers opened an early 6-4 lead, however A&M quickly countered with a five-point scoring streak to give the Aggies a 9-6 lead. LSU responded with a run of its own as it tied the game at 11. The two teams continued to trade points, eventually locking in at 24-all, but it was LSU who won the set, 26-24.

The fourth frame was another display of competitive volleyball as the teams were tied at nine. This brace continued through to 21, but it was the Aggies who scored back-to-back points which forced LSU to use both its timeouts on consecutive points. The Tigers picked up momentum and closed out the set and match, 26-24.

UP NEXT

The Aggies go on the road to close out their regular season with a weekend series against Missouri. Saturday and Sunday’s matches begin at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

