Meuth delivers 23 kills but Aggies denied senior night win against LSU

(KBTX)
By Sam Thornton, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M dropped its midweek match versus LSU, 3-1 (16-25, 25-16, 26-24, 26-24). The Aggies return to play this weekend as they close out their regular season on the road versus Missouri in Columbia.

Leading the way for A&M (12-15, 4-12 SEC) was Caroline Meuth with 23 kills hitting at .274 percent. Mia Johnson had her third consecutive game with a career high in kills, logging 14. Elena Karakasi registered a double-double in the match with 41 assists and 14 digs. Defensively, Ava Underwood was the leader for A&M as she tallied a career-high 24 digs.

Texas A&M opened the match fast as it got out to a 4-0 lead, headed by Underwood from the service line. The Aggies extended their lead, 11-6, which forced an LSU (15-11, 9-7 SEC) timeout. The Maroon & White didn’t let up following the break as it went on a 9-5 run to distance itself from the Tigers, 20-11. Texas A&M closed out strong to win the first set, 25-16.

Back-and-forth play opened the second frame as the teams tied things up five times in the opening 12 points. LSU was able pull away, going up 11-7, prompting an A&M timeout. The Tigers continued their momentum after the break in action and eventually closed out the set, 25-16.

The Tigers opened an early 6-4 lead, however A&M quickly countered with a five-point scoring streak to give the Aggies a 9-6 lead. LSU responded with a run of its own as it tied the game at 11. The two teams continued to trade points, eventually locking in at 24-all, but it was LSU who won the set, 26-24.

The fourth frame was another display of competitive volleyball as the teams were tied at nine. This brace continued through to 21, but it was the Aggies who scored back-to-back points which forced LSU to use both its timeouts on consecutive points. The Tigers picked up momentum and closed out the set and match, 26-24.

UP NEXT

The Aggies go on the road to close out their regular season with a weekend series against Missouri. Saturday and Sunday’s matches begin at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as...
Brazos County detention officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate
Blaze Barron, 18
High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement
Empty Macy's location at Post Oak Mall
Texas A&M University in negotiations for Esports facility at Post Oak Mall
City leaders say that nestled next to Travis Park, Big Shots and Legends Event Center, SMBG...
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

2022 Brazos Valley high school volleyball playoff pairings and results
Women’s Hoops Prepares for First Road Test at Duke
Women’s Hoops Prepares for First Road Test at Duke
Aggies face Racers in Myrtle Beach Invitational First Round
Aggies face Racers in Myrtle Beach Invitational First Round
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)