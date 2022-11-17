No. 24 Texas A&M falls in Myrtle Beach Invitational to Murray State

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CONWAY, South Carolina (KBTX) - The No. 24 Texas A&M men’s basketball team suffered it’s first loss of the season against Murray State 88-79 Thursday afternoon. The Aggies are competing in the Myrtle Beach Invitational, which will be contested Nov. 17, 18 and 20 at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.

In addition to the Aggies (SEC), the MBI field features Boise State (Mountain West), Charlotte (C-USA), Colorado (Pac-12), Loyola Chicago (Atlantic 10), UMass (Atlantic 10), Murray State (Missouri Valley) and Tulsa (American).

