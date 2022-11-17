One of A&M’s oldest traditions continues, marking 100 years

Wednesday night, hundreds of seniors met at the Corps Arches.
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Nov. 16, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 2022 marks 100 years since the first Elephant Walk at Texas A&M. It’s one of the oldest traditions that continues today. The senior class meets to walk around campus and commemorate their time at A&M.

Wednesday night, hundreds of seniors met at the Corps Arches. They were sent off with a cannon explosion echoing through campus.

“It feels pretty special to have our entire college of seniors kind of gathering and we’re going to walk and remember all the traditions and all the good sides and good times that we’ve had here at A&M,” Senior Will Wiess said. “It kind of brings you into the family and it makes you feel like you’re actually a part of the school and gets involved, even down to the games, we’re all rocking with each other. So, it feels cool to actually have, kind of, a family when you’re at school.”

The group heads to multiple different stops on campus before ending the walk at Kyle Field. Visit their website here to learn more about the Elephant Walk and other Aggie traditions.

