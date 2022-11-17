Preparing the perfect Thanksgiving turkey

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What’s Thanksgiving without turkey?

To help you whip up the perfect holiday meal, co-hosts Abigail Metsch and Jatrissa Wooten stopped by C&J Barbecue to learn how to prepare and cook a turkey.

C&J Owner Justin Manning says after removing the packaging and the plastic ties, the first step is to trim the extra fat along the turkey, leaving enough skin to keep the turkey moist while it cooks.

Next comes the seasoning. Manning recommends spreading oil evenly over the bird before evenly coating it with seasoning and coarse pepper. He suggests putting the turkey in the pan it will be cooked in before seasoning the other side.

Manning says it’s important to test the internal temperature of the turkey’s breast because that’s where the meat is the thickest. He says the temperature should be at least 165 degrees.

After the turkey is fully cooked, Manning says it is crucial to let it sit at room temperature for at least 30 minutes.

“The point of resting your meat is to let the juices run out just a bit and then reabsorb. It’s going to be much juicier if you wait. Don’t immediately start cutting into it,” he says.

When cutting the turkey, Manning starts with the dark meat in the legs and thighs and works his way to the center where the white meat is.

If you’d rather let the team at C&J Barbecue do the work for you, you have until Friday, Nov. 18 to place your Thanksgiving meal order.

“Everything you need, we do it. We can cook your turkey. You can buy one of our turkeys. Anything you need for Thanksgiving, we can do for you,” Manning said.

The packages feed either six to seven people or 10 to 12 people, depending on which option you choose. Each Thanksgiving package comes with turkey and gravy, cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, dinner rolls, and a pint of cranberry sauce.

You can place your order by calling the C&J Barbecue location of your choosing. Phone numbers can be found here.

