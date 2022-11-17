Robertson County man arrested on multiple possession of child porn charges

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A Hearne man has been arrested on charges of possessing child pornography.

Carson Kent, 22, was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the Robertson County jail on five counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

According to the Hearne Police Department, officers assisted the Texas Attorney General’s Criminal Investigations Unit in the arrest.

According to jail records, no bond has been set at this time and Kent remains in custody Wednesday night.

