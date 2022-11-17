Sip & shop to support Voices for Children

Take a holiday shopping stroll in Downtown Bryan while sampling wines or wassail
KBTX News 3 at Noon
By Crystal Galny
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is hosting its annual Wine & Wassail holiday sip and shop event benefitting Voices for Children.

Voices for Children Executive Director Amy Faulkner joined News 3 at Noon to talk about this year’s Wine & Wassail event, where patrons can walk store-to-store, sipping wine and homemade wassail while browsing the unique offerings of local businesses.

Wine and Wassail will take place on Dec. 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. in Downtown Bryan.

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased through Dec. 8 for $25, online through Dec. 9 for $30 and at the event for $35.

Check-in begins at 3:30 p.m. at Voices for Children, located at 115 N Main Street in Bryan. Participants must be over 21.

Proceeds benefit Voices for Children, the CASA program serving the Brazos Valley that advocates for children and families involved in the child welfare system.

To purchase tickets, click here.

