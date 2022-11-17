Small fire extinguished in restroom at A&M Consolidated High School

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A small fire inside a restroom trashcan on Thursday afternoon resulted in the evacuation of staff and students at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. People were allowed back in the building just before 4 p.m.

College Station firefighters responded to the scene.

It’s unclear what started the fire but it was quickly extinguished.

