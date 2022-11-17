Small fire extinguished in restroom at A&M Consolidated High School
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A small fire inside a restroom trashcan on Thursday afternoon resulted in the evacuation of staff and students at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station.
The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. People were allowed back in the building just before 4 p.m.
College Station firefighters responded to the scene.
It’s unclear what started the fire but it was quickly extinguished.
