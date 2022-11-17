Small fire extinguished in restroom at A&M Consolidated High School

It’s unclear what started the fire but it was quickly extinguished..
College Station firefighters were called to A&M Consol on Thursday afternoon after a fire was...
College Station firefighters were called to A&M Consol on Thursday afternoon after a fire was reported in a restroom.(KBTX Photo by Alex Egan)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A small fire inside a restroom trashcan on Thursday afternoon resulted in the evacuation of staff and students at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. People were allowed back in the building just before 4 p.m.

College Station firefighters responded to the scene.

It’s unclear what started the fire but it was quickly extinguished.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and...
Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store
Empty Macy's location at Post Oak Mall
Texas A&M University in negotiations for Esports facility at Post Oak Mall
On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as...
Brazos County detention officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate
Blaze Barron, 18
High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement
City leaders say that nestled next to Travis Park, Big Shots and Legends Event Center, SMBG...
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille

Latest News

Restaurant Report Card, November 17, 2022
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 11/17
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 11/17
11/17
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 11/17
Daniel Buford on city wanting to meet with the fire chief and not the firefighters association.
Daniel Buford on city wanting to meet with fire cheif and not firefighters association.