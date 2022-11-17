St. Joseph doctor advocates preventative measures, early detection for Lung Cancer Awareness Month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, among men and women. November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month and Dr. Jamie Pawlowski at St. Joseph Health says when it comes to lung cancer it’s really important to find it, catch it early, and treat it.

Preventative measures and early detection increase people’s chances of surviving this disease, Pawloski said.

According to the doctor, 80% of lung cancer is caused by cigarette and tobacco use, but here are other risk factors for exposure and development of lung cancer.

“Radon, something that can be found in basements of homes. There’s asbestos exposure. For example, in textiles, working on ships, and working in certain industries is more likely to be exposed,” said Pawlowski.

Pawlowski is clear when it comes to smoking though.

“Stop smoking!” Dr. Pawlowski emphasized. “Even if you have been smoking for your entire life, we see that if you stop, your risk of lung cancer goes down proportionately. Even if you have a cancer diagnosis, stopping still makes everything better moving forward.”

There are signs you can look for, including shortness of breath, unintentional weight loss, coughing that’s not going away, and sometimes coughing up blood or chest pain. That would be another indication to get checked.

For people over the age of 50 who smoked for at least 20 years, Dr. Pawlowski says a low-dose CT Scan is recommended.

