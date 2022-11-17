Texas A&M Meat Judging team wins National Championship

At least one group of Texas A&M students is celebrating a national championship this year.
Texas A&M Meat Judging Team celebrates after winning a national championship
Texas A&M Meat Judging Team celebrates after winning a national championship(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - At least one group of Texas A&M students is celebrating a national championship this year.

On Sunday, November 13, The Texas A&M Meat Judging team claimed the national title at a competition in Nebraska, the program’s first since 2006.

The competition consists of judging carcasses and cuts from lamb, beef, and pork, and rates them on quality grading, yield, and cutability.

Head Coach Kaylee Greiner, a grad student in the meat sciences program, said the response so far from the campus community has been great.

“It’s so cool to get more people involved, like most people don’t even know that we have a meat judging team,” Coach Kaylee Greiner said. “It’s awesome to get people involved and like kind of spread awareness that it’s even a thing. So that’s really cool.”

The team consists of ten students who have been competing across the country since January.

“It strengthens students’ decision-making skills and teamwork ability, and leadership,” Greiner said.

