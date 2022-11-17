Texas A&M Sits in Third to Begin the Art Adamson Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team began the Art Adamson Invitational on Wednesday inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies currently sit in third place as they totaled 183 points on the evening.

The Maroon & White started off finals by posting a fifth-place finish as Olivia Theall, Chloe Stepanek, Bobbi Kennett and Hadley Beeson swam a time of 1:27.78.

In the 500 free, Stepanek paced the Aggies as she finished third with a time of 4:44.06. Touching the wall shortly after, Abby Grottle posted a fifth-place finish with her collegiate-best time of 4:45.83.

Mollie Wright (4:47.26), Rachel Love (4:47.81) and Kaylee Coffey (4:51.45) also added points for the Aggies while also lowering their personal best times.

Leading six Aggies that racked up points in the 200 IM, Kennett finished seventh with a time of 1:59.01.

Stepanek tallied more points on the night as she finished sixth in the 50 free, recording a time of 22.43.

The 400 medley relay team of Jordan Buechler, Kennett, Theall and Stepanek closed out day one with a third-place time of 3:31.20.

Up Next

The Maroon & White return to the pool tomorrow for day two of the Art Adamson Invitational with prelims beginning at 9:30 a.m. and finals starting at 5:30 p.m. Admission to the meet is free.

