Aggies Announce 2023 Non-Conference Games

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team and first-year head coach Trisha Ford released its non-conference schedule on Friday.

The Aggies open the season hosting the Texas A&M Invitational (Feb. 9-12), which features Northern Kentucky, Tarleton, Texas A&M Commerce and Michigan State, which is coached by former A&M standout Sharonda McDonald-Kelley (2004-07).

The Maroon & White will hit the road for back-to-back tournaments with the Clearwater Invitational (Feb. 16-18) in Clearwater, Fla. and the Mary Nutter College Classic (Feb. 23-26) in Cathedral City, Calif.

A&M faces five NCAA tournament teams with UCF, USF, Nebraska, including 2022 College World Series qualifiers Oklahoma State and Arizona. While on the west coast the Aggies square off against BYU, CSUN, Utah Valley and 2022 CWS semifinalist UCLA and defending national champion Oklahoma.

The month of March kicks off with Baylor’s Ode to Joy Tournament (March 4-5), which includes two games against Baylor and Sam Houston on both days.

Amongst their conference games, the Aggies host mid-week matchups against Louisiana Tech (March 22), Lamar (March 28), Incarnate Word (March 29), Louisiana (April 12), Texas State (April 19) and Prairie View A&M (April 25). Texas A&M travels to Houston to take on the Cougars in its final non-conference game on May 3.

The Aggies previously announced its conference slate with home series against Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Missouri. The Maroon & White travel to Arkansas, Kentucky, South Carolina and Ole Miss for their road series.

A&M’s full slate is subject to change, including opponents and game times. Television assignments will be announced at a later date. For the most up-to-date schedule, fans should visit 12thMan.com.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

TEXAS A&M 2023 NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

2/9-12 TEXAS A&M INVITATIONAL

2/16-18 Clearwater Invitational (Clearwater, Fla.)

2/23-26 Mary Nutter College Classic (Cathedral City, Calif.)

3/1 HOUSTON

3/4-5 Ode to Joy Tournament (Waco, Texas)

3/22 LOUISIANA TECH

3/28 LAMAR

3/29 INCARNATE WORD

4/12 LOUISIANA

4/19 Texas State

4/25 Prairie View A&M

5/3 at Houston

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.